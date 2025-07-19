Contrasting Kion Group (KIGRY) and The Competition

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kion Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kion Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kion Group 0 0 1 3 3.75 Kion Group Competitors 349 871 979 33 2.31

As a group, “Industrial Services” companies have a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Kion Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kion Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kion Group $12.45 billion $389.88 million 34.83 Kion Group Competitors $9.75 billion $637.30 million 17.72

This table compares Kion Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kion Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Kion Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Kion Group has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kion Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kion Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kion Group pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 31.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kion Group lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kion Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kion Group 1.80% 3.39% 1.12% Kion Group Competitors -13.96% 10.84% 3.41%

Summary

Kion Group rivals beat Kion Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Kion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including automated guided vehicle systems, palletizers, storage and picking equipment, automated storage and retrieval systems, sorters, and conveyors under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.