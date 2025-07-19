Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 836 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average is $208.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.