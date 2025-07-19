DA Davidson Expects Higher Earnings for Equity Bancshares

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a market cap of $696.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 81,650.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Julie A. Huber sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 57,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,600.80. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Articles

