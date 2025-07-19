DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $45,730,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,639,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,428 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.6%

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -14.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

