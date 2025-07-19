Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on BILL (NYSE:BILL)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BILL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BILL in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.13, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.35. BILL has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.70%. BILL’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,735.60. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BILL by 134.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in BILL by 85.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

