DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 57,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.62% of DNOW worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DNOW by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DNOW by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 526,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DNOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DNOW by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNOW stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

