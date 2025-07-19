Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $110.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,742,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

