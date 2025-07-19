Dover Advisors LLC Acquires 24,403 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,403 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.6% of Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apple Stock Up 0.6%
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
