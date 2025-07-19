Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $283,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 492,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,849,253.60. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $279,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 516,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,419,666.36. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,222,130 in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

