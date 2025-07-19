Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $86.75 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.76.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,383.38. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

