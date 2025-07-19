F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of F.N.B. worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3,589.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. F.N.B. Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

