Financial Comparison: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) & Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Southside Bancshares and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Origin Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00

Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.34%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Southside Bancshares pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Origin Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $258.81 million 3.62 $88.49 million $2.91 10.65 Origin Bancorp $358.20 million 3.31 $76.49 million $2.44 15.61

Southside Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Origin Bancorp. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 19.40% 11.10% 1.06% Origin Bancorp 12.34% 6.91% 0.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Origin Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration of irrevocable, revocable, and testamentary trusts, estate administration, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides retirement and employee benefit accounts, including plans and profit sharing plans; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers various banking services through branches, drive-thru facilities, automated teller machines, and interactive teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and mobile and online banking, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.