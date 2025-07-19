Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.
Alphabet Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
