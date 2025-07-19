Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Freenet to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Freenet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC cut Freenet to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

FRTAF stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. Freenet has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

