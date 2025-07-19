Fulcrum Equity Management Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

