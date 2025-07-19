FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Issued By Scotiabank

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $24.49 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 210.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,610,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after buying an additional 3,805,565 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 72.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,668,000 after buying an additional 2,029,685 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8,530.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after buying an additional 1,742,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 111.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,279,000 after buying an additional 1,137,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,633,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,178,000 after buying an additional 825,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

