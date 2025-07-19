FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TRX Gold Issued By Roth Capital

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TRX Gold Trading Down 2.2%

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.24. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 238,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.