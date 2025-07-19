FY2026 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) Cut by Analyst

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.76.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

