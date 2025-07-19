Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 51,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. Gentex Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.68 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.