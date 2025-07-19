Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Position Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $228,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $618,000.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. This represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -113.76%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

