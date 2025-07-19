Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Illumina worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Illumina by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,408,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481,232 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,179,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $334,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $230,818,000 after buying an additional 996,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,714,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,652,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $220,882,000 after buying an additional 349,878 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.11.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

