Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CFO Sells 168,318 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. This represents a 49.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,573,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 201,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 188,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ventas

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.