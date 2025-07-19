JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.4%

Amphenol stock opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $103.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,792. This represents a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

