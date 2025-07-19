JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,646,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,374 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $894,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day moving average of $257.92. The firm has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

