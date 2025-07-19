JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

