Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 74,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

