KeyCorp Raises AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $86.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

AAR Stock Performance

AAR stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 253.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AAR has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $86.43.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AAR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AAR by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Further Reading

