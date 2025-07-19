KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,493 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,079,993,196.12. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%

AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.