Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

