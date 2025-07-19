Mark G. Parker Sells 110,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7%

NIKE stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Williams Trading lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

