Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $12,433,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 111,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,999.70. This represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,245. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,850 shares of company stock worth $601,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:MTDR opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.