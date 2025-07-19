Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,641 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total value of $4,687,174.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,092. This represents a 80.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $4,889,225.88.

On Thursday, June 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $4,395,123.81.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $4,436,066.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.72, for a total transaction of $4,018,300.80.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $5,504,419.34.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $196.77 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $198.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.52 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. QTR Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $217,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in Cloudflare by 23.8% during the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CICC Research raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.32.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

