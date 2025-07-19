Mizuho Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $265.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $194.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,768,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,064 shares in the company, valued at $31,827,448.08. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total transaction of $1,643,646.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 174,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,160,220.80. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,725 shares of company stock worth $93,163,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 29,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

