Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCRI. Wall Street Zen raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 51.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 45.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

