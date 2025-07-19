M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 57,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.45. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $150.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). The firm had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

