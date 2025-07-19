Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $528,465,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 897.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,705,000 after purchasing an additional 100,962 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 283,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.50.

TYL opened at $564.75 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $513.52 and a one year high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total value of $3,072,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,853,094.50. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total value of $2,274,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,952.78. This trade represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

