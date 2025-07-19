Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Knife River by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95. Knife River Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

