Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $67,822,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,007,000 after acquiring an additional 94,884 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 51,911.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $14,180,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMI. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $336.20 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

