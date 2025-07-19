Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of FMC stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. FMC Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. FMC had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. FMC’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

