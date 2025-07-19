Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lear worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $2,984,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lear by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $110,224.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 84 shares in the company, valued at $7,800.24. This trade represents a 93.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Lear from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Lear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Lear Trading Down 1.7%

LEA opened at $104.01 on Friday. Lear Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $125.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.48. Lear had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

