Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,528,000 after acquiring an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,166 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,776,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,777,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after acquiring an additional 571,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

