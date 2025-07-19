Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

