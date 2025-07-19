Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.94.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $287.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.92. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $284.65 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

