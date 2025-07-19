Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $1,541,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $3,463,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $238.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.21 and its 200 day moving average is $216.56. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.32 and a fifty-two week high of $239.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

