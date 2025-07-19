Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Melius started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,212.10. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total value of $160,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,189.50. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $209.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.21 and a 52-week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

