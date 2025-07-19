Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 239.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $859,324.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 805,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,755,039.74. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $7,482,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 89,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,762.40. The trade was a 58.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 683,452 shares of company stock valued at $36,247,465 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.7%

HIMS stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.