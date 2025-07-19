Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $168.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.11 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $1,061,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 425,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,197,903.95. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.68, for a total value of $89,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,233.76. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,243,920 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.