Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

RHP opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $97.28. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.46%.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,356 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

