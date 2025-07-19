Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

