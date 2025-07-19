Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 114.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 252.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

